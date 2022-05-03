Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

