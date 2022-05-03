Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Innodata has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.
About Innodata (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
