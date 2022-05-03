InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,421. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

