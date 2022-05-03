Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

