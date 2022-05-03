Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 54.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Innoviva has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 51.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

