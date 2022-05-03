Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

