Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after buying an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

