Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,403,458.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INZY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 5,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

