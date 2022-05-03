Insider Buying: Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Purchases 994 Shares of Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson acquired 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $24,949.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,025.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $444.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.