Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires 192,529 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 192,529 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at $264,679,028.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 12,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,455. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

