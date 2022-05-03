Insider Buying: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Banner stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,110,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.