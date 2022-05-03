Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($24,047.47).

LON:BREE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 77.70 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 2,668,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,572. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.99. Breedon Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BREE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.44).

Breedon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.