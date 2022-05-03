Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys 10,117 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($123,982.22).

Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Andy Harrison acquired 28,214 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £297,657.70 ($371,839.73).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 978.50 ($12.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

