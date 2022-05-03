Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys 10,117 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($123,982.22).
Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Andy Harrison acquired 28,214 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £297,657.70 ($371,839.73).
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 978.50 ($12.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.32.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
