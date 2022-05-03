Insider Buying: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Purchases 1,275,000 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 1,275,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £446,250 ($557,464.08).

Shares of EKF opened at GBX 37.15 ($0.46) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.30 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £171.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.