Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director David Z. Paull purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $19,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,405.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $533.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

