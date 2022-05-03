Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director David Z. Paull purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $19,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,405.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $533.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
