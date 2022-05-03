Insider Buying: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

