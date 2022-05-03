Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.40.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
