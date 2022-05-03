Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

