Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases 45,990 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 45,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £66,685.50 ($83,304.81).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Max Royde acquired 55,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £80,850 ($100,999.38).

On Friday, February 18th, Max Royde bought 11,524 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £14,981.20 ($18,714.80).

Shares of IQG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,981. The company has a market cap of £84.55 million and a PE ratio of -43.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($1.91).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

