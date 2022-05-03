Insider Buying: MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Rating) insider Murray Leahy acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,350.00 ($72,781.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
MLG Oz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MLG Oz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLG Oz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.