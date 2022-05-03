Insider Buying: Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 125,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($399,750.16).
LON:PHLL traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 249.50 ($3.12). The stock had a trading volume of 433,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,497. Petershill Partners PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 359.35 ($4.49).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.
About Petershill Partners (Get Rating)
Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.