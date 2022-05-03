Insider Buying: Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 125,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($399,750.16).

LON:PHLL traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 249.50 ($3.12). The stock had a trading volume of 433,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,497. Petershill Partners PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 359.35 ($4.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.81) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

