Insider Buying: Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Driver bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($25,184.26).
Shares of LON:SCP traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 572.10 ($7.15). The company had a trading volume of 44,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,733. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 489 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 809.10 ($10.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of £200.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 573.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.37.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
