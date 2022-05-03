Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

