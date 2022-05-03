Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 6,608 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 181.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

