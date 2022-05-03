InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 331.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.
Shares of NSPR remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 35,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,127. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.
About InspireMD (Get Rating)
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
