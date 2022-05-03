Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

