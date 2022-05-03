Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

