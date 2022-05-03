Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

