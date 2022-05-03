International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.