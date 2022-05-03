International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $21,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,846.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $18,130.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $12,458,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $10,445,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

