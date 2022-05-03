InterRent REIT (IIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter.
InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
