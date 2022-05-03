Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

