Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PUI stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

