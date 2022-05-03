Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of PUI stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
