Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 930.0 days.
Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Investec Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (IVTJF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.