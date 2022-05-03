Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 930.0 days.

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Investec Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.