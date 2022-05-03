Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (1COV, ABF, ABNB, ADS, AMG, AMRC, ANET, ASML, ASPN, AUTO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €205.00 ($215.79) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $222.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $62.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $44.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $138.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($821.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $32.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($149.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $50.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €63.00 ($66.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $29.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $24.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $35.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $93.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $440.00 to $460.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $50.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $585.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $123.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.19). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $67.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $146.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to C$17.50. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.90 ($13.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $229.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $231.00 to $225.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $185.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $265.00 to $275.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$820.00 to C$845.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $96.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $181.00 to $163.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $155.00 to $148.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $160.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.20 to $5.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $546.00 to $519.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $47.00 to $44.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $290.00 to $260.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $310.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €84.00 ($88.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $57.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $265.00.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €340.00 ($357.89) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $230.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $331.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $372.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $342.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $350.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $350.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $160.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $570.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $158.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.62). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €86.00 ($90.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $125.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $53.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €234.00 ($246.32) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $175.00.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($147.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $290.00.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $347.00 to $390.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $372.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $660.00 to $460.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $937.00 to $630.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,786 ($59.79) to GBX 4,728 ($59.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($16.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $200.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $164.00 to $153.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $72.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $46.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $60.00 to $52.00.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $125.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $143.00 to $138.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.

