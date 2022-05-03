Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL):

5/3/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/3/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00.

5/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to the impacts of higher raw material and logistics costs worldwide. It reported earnings per share decline in first-quarter 2022, despite sales growth. Each of the company’s segments incurred significantly higher raw and packaging material costs in the first quarter. Also, it incurred higher logistics costs owing to volume and capacity constraints in the shipping and logistics industry, higher e-commerce demand, and the impact of the Ukraine war. This impacted the company’s gross and operating margins. Moreover, the company’s EPS guidance for 2022 failed to impress. However, the company reported top line growth backed by increased pricing across all regions. The company’s sales also benefited from investments in innovation and digital capabilities.”

5/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $88.00.

4/29/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00.

4/7/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00.

3/28/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

