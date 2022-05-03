Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

3/27/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

AMD opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

