ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
IO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
