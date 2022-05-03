ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

IO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

