IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Shares of IPGP opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

