IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.38 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.