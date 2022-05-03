IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

IPGP opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

