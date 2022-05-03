iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

