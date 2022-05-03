iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 19,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,795,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 940,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367,660. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.93 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
