iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.