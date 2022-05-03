iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

