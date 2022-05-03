iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after acquiring an additional 176,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after acquiring an additional 718,379 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

