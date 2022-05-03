iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,454. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

