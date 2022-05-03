iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iSpecimen stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,454. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $28.98.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSpecimen (ISPC)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.