iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Aaron I. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

