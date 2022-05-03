iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Aaron I. Davis Sells 150,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $4,110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,042,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,352,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITOS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $994.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

