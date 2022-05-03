Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Itron stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens lowered their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.