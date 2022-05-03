ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30 to $4.70 EPS.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,738. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. ITT has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

Get ITT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ITT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.